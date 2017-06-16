Mumbai model Kritika Chaudhary’s murderer may have been known to her, say cops

The Amboli police investigating the murder of 27-year-old Kritika Chaudhary said that the murderers were known to her, as there was no forced entry.

A police official confirmed that Kritika had consumed drugs in the past, and that they are probing the involvement of any drug dealer in her murder.

He also said that a fight took place between Kritika and her murderers before she was killed. She had suffered a head injury.

Three small holes were found above her right ear, made with a brass knuckle. The weapon, with blood stains, was recovered from her rented room on the fifth floor of an SRA building near Andheri RTO, where the murder took place.

According to the statement by her building’s watchman, he last saw her entering the building’s premises around 2.30 am on June 8 with the two men. The police are trying to identify the two men who, as of now, are the prime suspects.

Kritika was not seen by anyone after that, and the police suspect she was murdered that night.

The murder came to light On June 12, when a pungent stench started emanating from Kritika’s room. She was found in a semi-nude state, lying on her bed with a towel wrapped around her face. The police are hoping to get leads from her mother and brother, but they do not suspect anyone.