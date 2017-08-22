Mumbai’s quadruple murders: Accused was drunk, molested 2 girls that day, approver tells court

The accused-turned-approver in the 2011 quadruple murders at Kurar identified the main accused Uday Pathak and other 15 accused in court on Monday.

On June 4, 2011, Pathak allegedly ordered his associates to kidnap Ganesh Karanje, 24, Dinesh Ahire, 25, Chetan Dhule, 24 and Bharat Kundle, 27, as he held a grudge against them. The four were pushed into an auto and taken to a nearby hill. There, their throats were slit and their faces smashed in. Police found their bodies in a forest at Appapada.

Vaibhav Chauhan alias Bodha deposed before the court, saying Pathak was under the influence of alcohol at the time and had molested two girls earlier that day.

Bodha said he was part of a group called Kranti Mitramandalhe, which Pathak had set up. He added that Pathak would bully people in the locality and was known as ‘Bhai’ among the youth.

The deposition will continue on Wednesday.