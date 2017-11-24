One killed, three injured in Thane after building slab collapses on them while they’re sleeping

One person was killed and three others are in a critical condition after a concrete slab on the third floor of a 20-year-old residential building in Kisan Nagar, Thane, collapsed in the wee hours of Friday.

The slab crashed down on residents living on the floor below around 12.40am, while they were fast asleep. The victims include Bablu Ghosh,60, who died, and three others, including his wife Bani Bablu Ghosh,56, and two others, Nina Pathare,51, and Yasamin Pathare, 22, who have been admitted in a hospital nearby.

“The floor slab of flat no.301 in Vijay Niwas came crashing down on flat no.201. The victims were sleeping in hall when the slab collapsed,” said an official with Thane’s Regional Disaster Management Cell.

Neighbours alerted the police and the fire brigade. An ambulance took all four victims to the hospital, where Bablu was declared dead.

READ: Building collapses in Bhiwandi: One killed, many feared trapped

The room no. 301 belongs to Pathare while room no.201 on which the slab collapsed Ghosh are the owners.

“We have registered a case of accidental death as one person died,” said Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector from Shrinagar police station. “The structures is around 20 years old, and some residents told us that they had received a notice about the state of the building, but others have denied getting the notice.”

She added: “We are going through the building’s documents and will check whether a notice had been sent.”