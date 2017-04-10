Repairs at Amar Mahal junction lead to traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway

If you are planning to travel along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) today, don’t. Motorists have complained of severe traffic snarls along the highway owing to ongoing repairs.

Traffic officials said the Amar Mahal junction will be shut for traffic for a few days as it has sustained damage over time and is undergoing routine repairs.

As of now, traffic along the north-bound stretch of the highway is reportedly moving at a slow pace.

“As the Amar Mahal junction flyover has sustained damage, it would be dangerous to allow vehicles ply on it. Taking the risk factor into consideration, the route from Mumbai to Thane has been shut for traffic,”reads a circular issued by the Mumbai traffic police.

Traffic officials recommend that motorists use the Wadala freeway towards Chheda Nagar, Kurla Dairy- Santacruz Chembur Link Road towards Chheda Nagar, Suman Nagar junction to Chembur junction via Mankhurd towards Chheda Nagar, Chembur junction via Govandi towards Chheda Nagar. Motorists can also use the Sion Dharavi route to LBS Marg in Ghatkopar and head on the Andheri Link Road for a snarl-free journey.

Currently, personnel from the Mumbai traffic police are at Amar Mahal junction, trying to keep the traffic moving along the north-bound stretch.

“The traffic build-up can be attributed to this being the first working day of the week. We are making efforts to keep the vehicles moving,” said a traffic official from Mumbai traffic police headquarters.