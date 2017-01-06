Security guard expresses his love and hugs 16-year-old girl, arrested

Officers Wadala Truck Terminal police station arrested a 40-year-old security guard for hugging a 16-year-old girl at Pratiksha nagar in Sion. Officers said the guard knows girl as she lives in the same building he has been deployed at.

The alleged incident took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday near the building. Officers said the guard expressed his love for the girl saying that she is pretty and that he would dream of her everyday. He then hugged her. Stunned, the girl ran home and narrated the entire incident to her mother.

Later, the two visited the police station and lodged a complaint against the guard. Based on the girl’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the guard under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .

Senior inspector Sushil Kamble from Wadala Truck Terminal police station said, “He has been remanded in police custody by the Sessions court for three days.

Also read: Delhi man gets 15 years in jail under Pocso Act for sexually assaulting toddler