Three dead as septic tank collapses in public toilet in Mumbai

Three people died after the septic tank of a public toilet in the slums of Mandala, Mankhurd collapsed. The incident happened on Friday at Lohar chawl in Indira Nagar at Mandala at around 8 am.

Officials from the disaster management department of BMC said the victims were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital. Atique Ansari, a resident of Mandala said more than 20 people stuck under the debris were rescued by the locals and the fire brigade.

Further details are awaited.

