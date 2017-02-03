 Three dead as septic tank collapses in public toilet in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Three dead as septic tank collapses in public toilet in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Feb 03, 2017 10:51 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustan Times
Mumbai news

The locals and the fire brigade together rescued more than 20 people from the public toilet on Friday.(HT PHOTO)

Three people died after the septic tank of a public toilet in the slums of Mandala, Mankhurd collapsed. The incident happened on Friday at Lohar chawl in Indira Nagar at Mandala at around 8 am.

Officials from the disaster management department of BMC said the victims were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital. Atique Ansari, a resident of Mandala said more than 20 people stuck under the debris were rescued by the locals and the fire brigade.

Further details are awaited.

