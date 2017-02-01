Turn over a new leaf at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai

This year’s literature line-up at the HT Kala Ghoda Arts Festival includes Padma Lakshmi, Dibakar Banerjee, Ashwin Sanghi — and you!

We’re inviting book lovers to pitch in this time, for a public installation that’s a little bit art, a lot of literature and one giant good deed.

All you have to do is drop off a much-loved book that you can bear to part with, at the David Sassoon Library garden, by Monday evening.

The next time you’re at Kala Ghoda, you can stop by at the ‘bookstallation’ and see your book join others in a unique art installation-cum-pop-up library.

Students from the JJ School of Art will be designing and putting the installation together. At the end of the festival, the art will be deconstructed and all the books collected donated to NGOs, school libraries and the David Sassoon.

Meanwhile, an exciting line-up will feature discussions with 80 authors and storytellers across genres, from model-turned-author Padma Lakshmi to filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee and authors Ashwin Sanghi and Amit Chaudhuri, on everything from mythology to photography, poetry, the environment and Bollywood.

“Literature reaches out to every aspect of daily life and tries to illuminate the same. This year we are trying to tap as many aspects as possible,” says Ranjit Hoskote, co-curator of the literature section. “We are also continuing in our efforts to keep the section multi-lingual. We are particularly looking at translations and in doing so we’ve covered Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Urdu this year.”

There are authors coming in from around the world, including Switzerland, Israel and Germany, says section co-curator Asad Lalljee.

“Our aim has been to put together a line-up that would engage as many people as possible,” Lalljee adds. “For instance, we have Padma Lakshmi talking about her latest book, the moving memoir titled Love, Loss and What We Ate.”

Also on the cards, a discussion with Aseem Chhabra on his recent biography of actor Shashi Kapoor, in a panel discussion titled The Boys from Bollywood, which will discuss the golden era of Hindi cinema that began in the 1950s.

The children’s literature section, meanwhile, will include interactive sessions on subjects ranging from healthy eating and the importance of protecting the environment, to magic and illusions with mentalist Neel Madhav, author of You Got Magic.

“We’re aiming to discuss very important issues with the children, but in a fun and relatable manner,” says section curator Lubaina Bandukwala.

Special attention will be paid to ensure that there’s something engaging on offer for children from every age group.

“In one session, for instance, based on a book called Chumki and Aunty Gudgudi’s Magic Mirror, children will use colours to put together a story that highlights the importance of healthy eating,” says Preeti Vyas, of the publishing company Fun OK Please.

Also on the cards are a heritage walk exploring the newly restored pyau and other heritage structures around Horniman Garden as well as games and quizzes based on children’s books.

“The HT Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has been seminal in reviving the public celebration of fine arts and performing arts in Mumbai. I’ve been delighted to see the focus on literature over the past few years. I hope the event continues to grow from strength to strength,” said author Amish Tripathi

