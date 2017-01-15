BRIT Awards 2017: Check out complete list of nominations

The BRIT awards 2017 nominations are out. While Ellie Goulding is up in the British Female Solo Artist category, the late great David Bowie could receive yet another posthumous accolade in the British Male Solo Artist group.

The star - who died in January 2016 - will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Mercury Prize winner Skepta for the title, reports E! Online.

The annual event is scheduled for February 22 and will take place in London’s O2 Arena.

Here’s a complete list of the nominations that were, for the first time ever, announced in a LIVE show on Saturday, January 14 on ITV.

This is going to be EPIC. @brits nominations are here including @elliegoulding, @skeptagram, @craigdavid & more! Link in bio to see all the nominees. #BRITs A photo posted by Apple Music (@applemusic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:32am PST

British Female Solo Artists

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sande

Anohni

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Very excited to have been nominated for "British Group" at this years #BRITS A photo posted by Dan Smith (@bastilledan) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:54am PST

British Group

The 1975

Bastille

Little Mix

Radiohead

Biffy Clyro

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

The Weeknd

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Leonard Cohen

British Single

Alan Walker, Faded

Calum Scott, Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, Rockabye

Coldplay, Hymn for the Weekend

James Arthur, Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, Fast Car

Little Mix, Shout Out to My Ex

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, Girls Like

Zayn, Pillowtalk

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Mastercard British Album of the Year

The 1975, I like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it

David Bowie, Blackstar

Kano, Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate

Skepta, Konnichiwa

British Artist Video

Adele, Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, Rockabye

Coldplay, Hymn for the Weekend

James Arthur, Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, Hair

One Direction, History

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, Girls Like

Zayn, Pillowtalk

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’N’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy (ANI)