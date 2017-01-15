BRIT Awards 2017: Check out complete list of nominations

The BRIT awards 2017 nominations are out. While Ellie Goulding is up in the British Female Solo Artist category, the late great David Bowie could receive yet another posthumous accolade in the British Male Solo Artist group.
The star - who died in January 2016 - will go up against Craig David, Michael Kiwanuka and Mercury Prize winner Skepta for the title, reports E! Online.
The annual event is scheduled for February 22 and will take place in London’s O2 Arena.
Here’s a complete list of the nominations that were, for the first time ever, announced in a LIVE show on Saturday, January 14 on ITV.
British Female Solo Artists
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sande
Anohni
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Little Mix
Radiohead
Biffy Clyro
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
The Weeknd
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Leonard Cohen
British Single
Alan Walker, Faded
Calum Scott, Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, Rockabye
Coldplay, Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur, Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, Fast Car
Little Mix, Shout Out to My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, Girls Like
Zayn, Pillowtalk
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Mastercard British Album of the Year
The 1975, I like it when you sleep, because you are so beautiful but so unaware of it
David Bowie, Blackstar
Kano, Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate
Skepta, Konnichiwa
British Artist Video
Adele, Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna, This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paula & Anne-Marie, Rockabye
Coldplay, Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur, Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota, Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul, Hair
One Direction, History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson, Girls Like
Zayn, Pillowtalk
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’N’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy (ANI)