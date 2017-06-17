I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his controversial tweets, said he is associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan.

The singer, who has taken an anti-Pakistan stand on a number of occasions, was to attend the ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Friday, but gave it a miss due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Watch Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya extending full support to pro-hindus, unfortunately he could not attend the scheduled #6thHinduAdhiveshan pic.twitter.com/bHqmOSpl7B — Hindujagrutiorg (@hindujagrutiorg) June 16, 2017

“I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan. I will follow your footsteps,” the 58-year-old said in a video message sent to the organisers of the convention.

He had in the past said he gives priority to the nation and patriotism over music.

