 I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan: Abhijeet Bhattacharya
I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was to attend the ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Friday, but gave it a miss due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

music Updated: Jun 17, 2017 09:44 IST
Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Abhijeet had in the past said he gives priority to the nation and patriotism over music.

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his controversial tweets, said he is associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan.

The singer, who has taken an anti-Pakistan stand on a number of occasions, was to attend the ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Friday, but gave it a miss due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

“I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan. I will follow your footsteps,” the 58-year-old said in a video message sent to the organisers of the convention.

He had in the past said he gives priority to the nation and patriotism over music.

