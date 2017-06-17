I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan: Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was to attend the ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Friday, but gave it a miss due to “unavoidable circumstances”.music Updated: Jun 17, 2017 09:44 IST
Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, known for his controversial tweets, said he is associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan.
The singer, who has taken an anti-Pakistan stand on a number of occasions, was to attend the ongoing All India Hindu Convention on Friday, but gave it a miss due to “unavoidable circumstances”.
Watch Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya extending full support to pro-hindus, unfortunately he could not attend the scheduled #6thHinduAdhiveshan pic.twitter.com/bHqmOSpl7B— Hindujagrutiorg (@hindujagrutiorg) June 16, 2017
“I am associated with Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan. I will follow your footsteps,” the 58-year-old said in a video message sent to the organisers of the convention.
He had in the past said he gives priority to the nation and patriotism over music.
Follow @htshowbiz for more