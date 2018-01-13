Lohri 2018: Light up a bonfire and get the party started with these amazing songs

Lohri is here and it’s finally the best excuse to dance the night away to Punjabi songs and gorge on he popcorns, peanuts and gajak. However, there is one really important thing missing, songs!

Over the years, Bollywood ad Punjabi artists have given us several songs to swing to on Lohri and 2017 was no different. With films like Phillauri and artists like Guru Randhawa, our kitty of amazing Lohri songs is replenished once again.

So plug in the speakers, bring out your best sweaters and keep the following songs ready for a night of fun and enjoyment with friends and family.

1. Naughty Billo, Phillauri

2. Sajna Sohne Jiha, Firangi

3. Kaala Doreya, Kaalakaandi

4. Dil Chori, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

5. Lahore, Guru Randhawa

6. Na Ja, Pav Dharia

7. Lo Agai Lohri Ve, Veer-Zaara

8. Balle Balle, Bride And Prejudice

9. Gallan Goodiyan, Dil Dhadakne Do

10. Iski Uski, 2 States

