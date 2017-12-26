2 teenage girls found hanging from a tree in Noida; murder, honour killing suspected

The bodies of two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree in a shanty quarter in Barola village in Noida Sector 49 early on Tuesday.

The sisters, 18 and 13, were asleep according to their mother who checked at around 3 am.

“However at 4.30 am, I checked again and realised that they were missing,” said the mother, thinking that they must have gone to attend nature’s call.

But after some time, she heard a hue and cry and people were yelling that the girls were found dead.

Neighbours bolted the house from outside, suspecting honour killing.

The girls’ family came out only after the police came and brought the bodies down from the tree.

Although police are, for now, treating the case as suicide, the victims’ mother accused a distant nephew, Ravi, of murdering her daughters.

“Prima facie, we are treating this as a suicide case. However, there are a few aspects in the case which suggests otherwise,” said AK Singh, superintendent of police (city), adding that they were investigating some aspects of the case.

Singh also said that apart from neck injury, no other injury marks were present on the bodies.

The mother has accused Ravi of killing her two daughters as they had allegedly persuaded a woman, who he brought from Mumbai and intended to marry, to leave him.

The girls’ family comprises the father, mother, three other sisters and a brother. They used to live in a rented room for the past one year. The father is a sanitation worker at a private hospital in Sector 50.

The elder girl used to work as a cook at Eldeco Apartments in Sector 93A while the younger one was going to school.

In May 2014, two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun after they went to relieve themselves in the night. The case shot to limelight and drew national outrage after it was alleged that they were gang raped and murdered.