Homebuyers of 27 Jaypee Infratech projects affected by company’s insolvency

Amid growing sense of anxiety and confusion among home buyers of Jaypee Infratech projects, the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) has come up with a few clarifications regarding a resolution plan and chances of refund for stalled projects. (FAQs)

The IRP has come up with a list of 27 projects under three land parcels where buyers can submit a claim. Many buyers were confused about whether to file claims against Jaypee Infratech or Jaypee Associates. The IRP has now listed 27 projects which come under Jaypee Infratech.

The IRP has asked homebuyers of these 27 projects to file their claims by August 24.

The IRP constituted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued various clarifications regarding the current logjam between buyers, builders and banks on Friday evening.

Stating that a resolution plan will be approved by Committee of Creditors (CoC) to find a middle path, the IRP said that the CoC will constitute of financial creditors- public sector banks, financial institutions and other lenders.

The CoC is to be set up by September 9 and will decide on the plan to revive the projects within a maximum permissible 270 days of admission on the plea by IDBI Bank.

However, in a decision that may go against the buyers, the IRP has come up with a clarification regarding refund process stating that it has not made any statement or commitment to any authorities suggesting that refund can be made to certain categories of flat buyers/projects.

Buyers do not seem impressed with IRP’s clarification stating that they are not willing to accept the new set of terms and conditions.

“According to the new rules, home buyers won’t be a part of the committee of creditors therefore we are a bit reluctant. We are also creditors like banks, so why is our category being diluted? The IRP has not clarified anything but only stated what the court has asked them to do,” said Colonel SK Nagrath, a home buyer.

Meanwhile, the homebuyers approached Union ministry of corporate affairs on Friday to lodge their complaints against banks and builders.

“We met Tarun Ray, secretary in ministry of corporate affairs and submitted a memorandum demanding a financial audit of the Jaypee Group. This entire thing is a big game to hoodwink the law and save the builders,” said Colonel Nagrath.

Here’s a list of all 27 projects being developed by Jaypee Infratech Limited in Noida and Greater Noida. If you own a flat or a plot in the given projects you should submit a claim to IRP in Form F by August 24.

1. Aman

2. Garden Isles

3. Kasa Isles

4. Kensington Boulevard Apartments

5. Kensington Park Apartments

6. Kensington Park Heights

7. Kensington Park Plots

8. Kingswood Oriental (Part Project)

9. Klassic

10. Klassic Arcade

11. Kosmos

12. Krescent Homes

13. Kube

14. Orchards

15. Pebble Court

16. Wish Point

17. Yamuna Enclave

18. Aman III

19. Boulevard Court Apartment

20. Budh Circuit Studios – II

21. Naturvue Apartments

22. Tanishq Square

23. Sunnyvale Homes

24. Udaan

25. Villa Expanza Sunnyvale Homes

26. Yamuna Vihar Plots

27. Kensington Park Plots