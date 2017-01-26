Man murdered over quarrel with neighbours

A 65-year-old man was murdered on Wednesday night, allegedly by four neighbours, following a dispute. The victim, Singhasan Singh, was a resident of Shaheed Nagar and used to run a dairy booth.

The incident took place around 9.30pm on Wednesday when Singh objected to the behaviour of three men, in their 20s, who were drinking alcohol and teasing women on the street outside his house.

“The trio was creating a ruckus and indulging in anti-social activities of teasing women and drinking alcohol in the open. When my father objected to them, they slapped him. Later, neighbours interfered and called for a truce, after which my father came back home and went to sleep,” Madan Yadav (40), Singh’s son, said.

Singh lived in a flat in C-block of Shaheed Nagar with his wife, two sons and their wives. Singh had come from Gorakhpur district and the family has been living in the area for 40 years.

According to Yadav, four men sneaked inside their house around 1.30am and stabbed Singh in his abdomen, neck and face several times while he was sleeping.

“We were sleeping on the upper floor while my father, as always, was sleeping on the ground floor. We heard him screaming and saw that two men holding his hands and legs while two others were stabbing him. As soon as I saw them, I shouted and ran towards them but they fled on motorbikes,” Yadav said.

Madan and his brother Dharmendra (36) took their father to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment where he died during treatment around 4.30am. The family gave a written complaint to the police on Thursday morning and identified the suspects as Anas, Aasif and Gullu, all residents of Shaheed Nagar. The fourth person is yet to be identified.

Yadav said that they were betrayed by the boys. “After the dispute, my father had forgiven them for their actions. Little did we know that they would break our trust,” he said.

The police lodged an FIR against four persons, including the trio under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police arrested one of the accused, Anas (19) on Thursday around 11am. “Anas was arrested by the police from his relative’s house in Shaheed Nagar, where he was trying to hide. The police are searching for the remaining accused,” Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad, said.

Tension prevailed in the area as members of a Hindu outfit reached the spot and alleged that different communities in the area keep targeting members of other communities.

Heavy police force was deployed at Shaheed Nagar following the incident when Singh’s body was transported to the residence after the autopsy.

“Police force from stations under the Indirapuram circle and Sahibabad circle were deployed at Shaheed Nagar from late Wednesday night till Thursday morning as a precautionary measure. However, by the afternoon, the police force was reduced as the victim’s family had performed the last rites,” Salmantaj Patil, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad, said.