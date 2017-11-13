Noida: Parking attendant loses control of car, mows down pregnant woman

A woman six months pregnant was killed in Noida’s Sector 18 market late on Sunday when a parking attendant lost control of a vehicle and mowed her down as she was walking with her husband.

The incident took place around 8:45 pm when the victim, 28-year-old Mansi was walking with her husband Prateek to their car.

Prateek was also seriously injured in the accident.

Eyewitness said the parking attendant, an 18-year-old, was parking a Honda City when he lost control, hitting the couple and some other vehicles before crashing into an electricity pole.

“The woman received fatal injuries to her head. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors,” Swetabh Pandey, the circle officer (traffic), said.

The couple lived in JM Aroma apartments in Sector 75, and Prateek works with a media company in Noida’s Film City.

The accused was identified as Avinash, who has been booked for causing death by negligence, rash driving and endangering the life of others.