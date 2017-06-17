Becky Lynch says engaging storylines key to women’s evolution in WWE

The face of women’s wrestling has changed a lot over the last few years and Becky Lynch was at the epicenter of this evolution. The popularity of the women’s division has skyrocketed thanks to the constant influx of talent and the former women’s champion believes engaging storylines is the reason behind the ‘women’s evolution’ in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

“The problem with women’s wrestling few years ago was the lack of compelling storylines. There were a bunch of tag matches and honestly, the audience did not care much. However, that changed once the company started to book the wrestlers in a different way,” Becky Lynch told HT.

“The popularity started to increase once we started to give proper storylines to the female wrestlers and the success has been phenomenal. However, I believe we have barely scratched the surface of what’s possible and the future looks extremely bright,” she added.

The Irish wrestler started her journey from NWA Ireland and then went on to perform for promotions all around the world. However, it was the WWE where Lynch found true stardom. During her initial years, she was a part of the ‘Four Horsewomen’ along with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Charlotte in NXT and they were responsible for a huge change in how the audience viewed women’s wrestling in the company.

The Irish wrestler was a huge draw on the developmental scene and her main roster debut came in 2015. Becky became the inaugural WWE SmackDown Live Women’s champion after winning a six-pack elimination challenge and on Monday, she’ll be a part of the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

“It is going to be monumental occasion for all the wrestlers involved in the match. When the concept of a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was proposed, we were all a bit apprehensive but we have trained hard and we are ready to make history.”

The WWE will also host a women’s tournament in July which will feature 32 participants from all around the world. It will be an elimination-style competition along the lines of the Cruiser-weight Classic and Lynch believes it has the potential to change the entire landscape of the company.

“I think it is a great opportunity for the wrestlers to show their talent on such a big stage and it is brilliant that they will have a complete show all to themselves. I’ll be there to see every match and this can potentially change the entire scene of women’s wrestling in the WWE.”

Becky Lynch also dropped a major hint that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Shayna Baszler could be a part of the tournament. The ‘Queen of spades’ has appeared for a couple of independent promotions including Ring of Honor and Lynch said that she is excited to see how Baszler does in the tournament.

“I am excited to see Shayna Baszler in the tournament. It is true that she does not have much experience in pro-wrestling, but her UFC background will give her a huge advantage.”