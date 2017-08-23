Saina Nehwal biopic will star Shraddha Kapoor in lead role

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has begun preparations for her role as Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic of the Indian badminton star. The film will be directed by Amol Gupte.

The only Indian to be ranked world No 1 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Saina also won the bronze medal in the 2014 London Olympics. In 2015, she reached the finals of the All England Open Badminton competition, and as a junior player, she was the first India to win Super Series tournament as well as the Indonesian Open in 2009.

SAINA NEHWAL - The former World no 1 badminton player. An Indian girl. An inspiration to millions. A youth icon in the truest sense. @NSaina pic.twitter.com/ZvXfAp7X7J — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2017

Her journey to the top has been fascinating & I am honored to be given this opportunity to play her in my next film 'SAINA'. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2017

The preparation for this film is going to be very, very challenging. It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2017

The ace player was awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2009, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2009-10, followed by the Padma Shri in the year 2010.

Shraddha, who is currently gearing up for her ambitious project ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’, will be playing the role of the ace Indian player in the biopic. To provide a hint to her fans, Shraddha even posted a picture holding a badminton racket and captioned it, “Here we go #SAINA @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte.”

The biopic will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, said reports.