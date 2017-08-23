 Saina Nehwal biopic will star Shraddha Kapoor in lead role | other sports | Hindustan Times
Saina Nehwal biopic will star Shraddha Kapoor in lead role

Saina Nehwal, who is the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, will soon join the likes of Mary Kom and MS Dhoni who have their biopics made in Bollywood.

other sports Updated: Aug 23, 2017 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Saina Nehwal only Indian to be ranked world No 1 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
Saina Nehwal only Indian to be ranked world No 1 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).(Getty Images for Falcon)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has begun preparations for her role as Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic of the Indian badminton star. The film will be directed by Amol Gupte.

The only Indian to be ranked world No 1 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Saina also won the bronze medal in the 2014 London Olympics. In 2015, she reached the finals of the All England Open Badminton competition, and as a junior player, she was the first India to win Super Series tournament as well as the Indonesian Open in 2009.

READ | Indian men’s badminton adds to PV Sindhu-Saina Nehwal success story

The ace player was awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2009, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2009-10, followed by the Padma Shri in the year 2010.

Shraddha, who is currently gearing up for her ambitious project ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’, will be playing the role of the ace Indian player in the biopic. To provide a hint to her fans, Shraddha even posted a picture holding a badminton racket and captioned it, “Here we go #SAINA @nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte.”

The biopic will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, said reports.

