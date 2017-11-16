Dashkriya: Pune theatre owners halt bookings amidst ‘Brahmin controversy’

After Padmavati, S Durga and Nude, Marathi movie Dashkriya has landed into a row with some Brahmin community organisations objecting to the film following which some theatres have stopped advance bookings for the film.

Dashkriya, a film directed by Sandeep Patil, mainly deals with post death rituals. After the movie’s trailer was released, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha objected to the content of the movie claiming that it tries to portray the community in negative light.

Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh has written to theatre owners in the state, requesting them to not release the movie.

Following the controversy, City Pride Multiplex and Fun Time have stopped advance bookings of the movie.

“After the opposition to the film, we have decided to halt advance bookings. We will take a call on whether to screen the movie on Friday,” said P Chaphalkar, owner of City Pride Multiplex, to Hindustan Times.

Chaphalkar said that the producers of the film have planned the movie’s premier show in Mumbai and have invited representatives of the opposing Brahmin community members.

Mahasangh members have refused to attend the premier show in Mumbai.

Speaking to HT, Anand Dave, city unit head of Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh said, “Our opposition to the film is based on its dialogues that depict the community in a negative way.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Patil, the director of the movie, claimed that the objections against the movie are baseless. “The movie was made in 2016 and it has been shown in various film festivals. The movie has got tremendous response in these festivals then why are these organisations raising the issue now?” he said.

State to provide security for Padmavati

Following the controversy over Padmavati, Maharashtra government on Thursday assured security to theatres screening the movie, the upcoming epic period drama by film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali that has come under attack from critics. “All measures will be taken. We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis to ensure that no untoward incident happens,” Minister of state for home (urban) Ranjit Patil told the media.