Maha-Metro selects Puneri Pagadi design for Pune metro stations

The Maha Metro Corporation has decided to create a ‘Puneri Pagadi’ facade for metro stations. It has now called for suggestions from the citizens on this. The Maha-Metro is erecting the metro corridor between the Pimpri-Chincwad to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi corridors. Work of both the Metro corridors has already begun.

Maha-Metro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit told Hindustan Times, “Pune is the city of culture and history. Maha-Metro is planning to accommodate maximum local symbols while designing the metro. The Puneri Pagadi is an epitome of expressing respect and is a type of turban that symbolises the pride and honour. Considering this, Maha-Metro has decided to design the Metro stations in the shape of the Puneri Pagadi. It would be designed with roof top solar panels. ”

Maha-Metro has released the images of the proposed Metro stations on Facebook and Twitter and has appealed to citizens to give their suggestions.

Maha-Metro is awarding the Metro corridor and station work to different contractors which will help speed up the work.

Maha-Metro also planned to erect walkways at Deccan where the commuters can be connected to FC College road and JM road.