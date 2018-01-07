PCMC demolition drive sees 53 illegal constructions being razed

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) carried out a major demolition drive over the last month razing 53 illegal constructions in various parts of the township.

According to officials,different teams, which were constituted for the purpose, reached the spot and carried out the demolition activity with the help of the police force.

Vijay Khorate, assistant commissioner of PCMC, said,“We had conducted a major drive for one month. In this, we had identified encroachment sites and had issued notices to the encroachers before the actual demolition, asking them to remove the encroachments on their own.”

“While many of them abided by the notices and brought down their own illegal constructions and other structures, our teams razed the remaining ones during the drive,” he added.

In this drive, we cleared an area of 24,350 square metres. Also, 26 cases have been registered in this process, Khorate added.

On July 21, 2017, the Urban Development Department issued a notification authorising illegal construction in the state constructed before December 31, 2015. Therefore, unauthorised constructions in the city were regularised. The civic body has given a six-month period for regularising the constructions. However, because of strict rules there has been very poor response for the regularisation of construction. In the last three months, only seven applications have been received by the corporation.

A number of encroachments had come up on public land in Pimpri, Sangavi, Kharalwadi, Bijalinagar and Walhekarwadi area over the past years.

PCMC officers had inspected the sites in October, November and had expressed strong displeasure over the sprawling encroachments.They asked PCMC to rid the area of encroachments and facilitate proper drainage, road and parking facilities for the residents.