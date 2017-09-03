Pimpri Chinchwad roads get ₹1.10 crore for maintenance

Aiming to accelerate the road repair works this rainy season, the standing committee of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation recently approved the resolution of hiring the services of Jet Patcher which is a pothole filling machine. For this, the committee has agreed on a ₹1.10 crore budgetary allocation for the hiring process. The machine will be used to recover damaged patches of roads during dry spells in the rainy season.

Standing committee chairman, Seema Savale said, "For ensuring safety of commuters, the standing committee has allocated ₹1.10 crore, out of ₹9 crore of total budgetary allocation, by diverting ₹20 lakh from each of the eight zones under PCMC.” This money has been allocated for hiring the automatic machine that will help in repairing and maintaining road works, she added.

This budgetary allocation will bring relief to the many commuters in Pimpri Chinchwad. However, they will have to wait for a few more months until the repairing work begins. PCMC city engineer, Ambadas Chavan said, "This budgetary allocation will help maintenance of city roads. Now, the tendering process needs to start which needs approval from the standing committee. Only after the approval will the work start soon.” It will take nearly two years for the work to complete, he added.

The road from Dapodi to Nigdi is filled with potholes after heavy rains lashed the city last week, creating much inconvenience to commuters. Also, many potholes are filled with water. To ensure safety of commuters, repairing the roads is the need of the hour.

According to local residents, there are many roads in the city which end up in such bad conditions every monsoon but, the civic administration has repeatedly failed to find a permanent solution to the issue. A majority of the city roads are in good condition but few places will now be repaired on a permanent basis, said city engineer Chavan.