PMPML terminates contract with firm after drivers’ strike leaves 200 buses inactive in Pune

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), on Tuesday, terminated its contract with Prasanna Purple following the strike by drivers on contract by the private firm.

On Tuesday, a total of 200 PMPML buses were off Pune city streets as contract drivers observed strike. The drivers alleged that their strike was due to the irregular payment of salaries by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) which compelled them to go on strike.

Out of the 200 buses on strike, around 110 were from Kothrud bus depot while 90 were from the Pimpri-Chinchwad bus depot.

A commuter, Sarika Patil from Kothrud said, "I wanted to travel to Sangvi, but there were no buses for a long time. I had to wait for longer than usual to get a bus atleast till Shivajinagar. But this is not the first time that I had to wait for so long for a bus to arrive. PMPML needs to make their system more efficient."

When contacted, officials from PMPML said that they have terminated the contract with Prasanna Purple, effective from November 22. They said that the contract has been terminated following the strike by the contractors on Tuesday due to which 200 buses remained off the roads, causing inconvenience to residents.

PMPML chief Tukaram Mundhe said that Purple was not plying 200 buses daily as was in the contract. Officials from PMPML told Hindustan Times that as Purple has violated the contract and even gone on strike, the contract with them was terminated.

"As per the contract, Prasanna Purple was supposed to provided 200 buses. However, that did not happen and since April this year they have been providing only around 145 to 160 buses which was not acceptable," said the officials.

The officials added that all the 200 buses driven by the contractors have been seized and now PMPML will start plying most of these buses from November 22 with its own manpower.