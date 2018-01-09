Pune-Mumbai in 14 minutes: Firm’s project report says Hyperloop transport system feasible

US-based Virgin Hyperloop company has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop corridor, stating that the route is feasible for the transport system.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials said that if the state government gives the nod for the project, it can be operational by 2026.

PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte said, “The company has submitted the DPR for the Pune-Mumbai corridor to the PMRDA and said that it is feasible on this corridor. The PMRDA has decided to present this proposal at the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ exhibition.”

The journey between Pune and Mumbai takes at least three hours by road or train. The hyperloop route will make the journey between the two cities possible in 14 minutes. The state government has signed an agreement with Virgin Hyperloop One (VHO) to assess the feasibility of the new system. The California company, founded by Sir Richard Branson, is into commercialising the hyperloop to allow transport of passengers and cargo at higher speeds.

Hyperloop technology involves boarding passengers or cargo onto a pod-like vehicle which is pushed through near-vacuum filled tubes at around 1,000km an hour.

Gitte said that the company has given three various options in the DPR to connect to Mumbai city — connecting to Dadar, Santacruz and the last option is to connect to the international airport.

The PMRDA chief said that as the DPR was received on Monday, he has not yet been able to go through the details.

The transport medium will allow 5,000 commuters to travel every hour in one direction.

Recently, PMRDA, in collaboration with VHO, conducted a workshop to discuss the potential routes and customer demands on the prospective Pune-Mumbai hyperloop route.

BOX

Pune-Mumbai-Pune, vehicles on the move

Daily 1.10 lakh vehicles travelling between the cities

Daily 3 lakh commuters are travelling between both the cities

Of the 1.10 lakh vehicles, 80,000 are cars

6,000 buses travel daily between both the cities

What hyperloop promises

Distance between Pune and Mumbai would be covered in 14 minutes

Per hour, 5,000 commuters can travel in one direction