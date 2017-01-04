Days of fear have ended in Punjab, people will now openly support AAP: Kejriwal

Soon after the Election Commission announced the polls in Punjab on February 4, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that with the imposition of the poll code, people will “come out openly” against the SAD-BJP alliance in support of his party.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “The days of fear have ended. People will now support us openly.”

He added that the AAP won’t name any chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. He said a new CM would be elected by legislators after the polls. In Goa, the AAP has named former cop Elvis Gomes as its CM face.

Kejriwal further said he had full faith in the EC that it will ensure free and fair elections. He appealed to the commission to have the maximum possible central forces located in Punjab for the polls so that criminal elements cannot be misused by the powers that be.

Asked if the AAP was ready for a post-poll alliance with other parties in case of a hung assembly, he said the question was hypothetical and reiterated that his party will get a clear majority with the seat number going up to three digits in the elections to the 117-member assembly.

Asked if the AAP was fine with polls in Punjab and Goa on the same day, he said his party was ready for elections even if they took place tomorrow. On his party’s strong contenders in Punjab, Kejriwal said the AAP was fighting only against corruption and drugs in Punjab. “The Akalis and Congress are fighting for the second and third slots,” he added.