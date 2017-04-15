Journalist assaulted, harassed by truck union president in Gidderbaha

A journalist working with a vernacular newpaper was allegedly attacked by Gidderbaha truck union president Charanjit Singh Dhillon and some unknown people at Gidderbaha in Muktsar district on Saturday afternoon.

Raju carrying bruised on the back, at the civil hospital in Bathinda. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Complainant Shivraj Singh Raju alleged that Dhillon along with others entered his office in the afternoon and attacked him. He alleged that the accused not only thrashed him mercilessly but made him drink liquor laced with urine. He added that the accused forced him to do sit-ups and rub nose on the floor at gunpoint.

Raju, who was admitted to Bathinda civil hospital, claimed that Dhillon was angry over a news report published in his paper.

Gidderbaha SHO Periwinkle Grewal said the police have recorded the statement of Raju, who named Dhillon and 15 unknown persons. A case is being registered in this connection.