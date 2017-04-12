No sedition charge against Panjab University students

Panjab University students who clashed with police on Tuesday on the campus have not been charged with sedition, police have said.

The university authorities have also taken back their complaint of sedition against students and now insist that their complaint may have been misinterpreted.

“Initially we said that there were slogans raised against the state. But when I got to know that the police were slapping sedition charge, I personally went to police station and clarified in writing that the slogans were raised against UGC, MHRD, and PU,” chief security officer prof Ashwani Kaul told HT on Wednesday.

He added, “We also asked police to see video clipping. Everyone was there and saw what happened. There is no u-turn. We never meant sedition.”

The police were also reluctant to register sedition charges after senior police officers intervened in the matter advising the subordinates to verify if any of the acts actually amounted to sedition or waging a war against the state. “We are not registering case of sedition though we can always add any more sections if these are needed after investigation,’” said a senior UT official.

PU students were protesting against fee hike. They had resorted to stone-pelting while police used water cannon and tear gas leading to injuries to many students and police personnel. As many as 52 students were arrested.