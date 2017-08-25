Ram Rahim verdict: Capt Amarinder blames Haryana govt for ‘allowing’ assembly of dera followers

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday blamed the Haryana government for allowing assembly of such a large number of dera followers in Panchkula, ahead of the CBI court’s verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case.

“They should not have allowed the gathering when there were inputs that dera followers may resort to violence,” Amarinder said in an interview to a news channel.

The Punjab chief minister also said curfew in five districts — Bathinda, Ferozepur, Patiala, Fazilka and Mansa — have been imposed only as a precautionary measure.

“In Punjab, our forces have taken guard and the only violence reported till now has been in the form of attempts to damage government properties. However, our forces have not allowed premis to take law and order into their hands,” Amarinder said.

He said the situation in Punjab was under control and the Punjab Police as well the army have carried out flag marches in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.