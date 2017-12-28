‘Sorcerer’ booked for raping childless woman in Punjab’s Moga

The district police on Wednesday booked a ‘sorcerer’ for allegedly raping a 24-years-old childless woman at her house in Singhawala village here.

The accused identified as Jeevan Baba was introduced to the victim and her husband by her landlord, identified as Mintu, who said he could help her. The police have also booked Mintu for hatching a criminal conspiracy.

The victim alleged the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her and her husband if she complained to the police.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the City South Police Station in Moga.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, said the accused visited her house on December 9. “He handed over some article to my husband and asked him to immerse it in the flowing water of a canal immediately. When my husband left the house, the accused offered me a laced drink following which I lost my consciousness,” the woman said.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the woman, out of fear, did not tell her husband about the incident but later told him everything. “We have registered the case and are conducting raids to nab the accused who are on the run,” he said.