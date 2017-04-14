Violence at PU: NSUI walks out of joint action committee

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday announced its departure from joint action committee, joint body of students organisations formed to fight fee hike in Punjab University (PU) courses.

In a press conference, Manoj Lubana, leader of NSUI, said that the party would continue to protest peacefully and will continue with their chain hunger strike, which has entered its 11th day today.

NSUI leaders said that they would soon protest outside residence of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher for wrongly advertising about Rs 140 crore grant to PU.

Lubana said that they would never endorse violent methods and demanded that stone pelters should be identified and action must be taken against them.

On Thursday, the joint action committee (JAC) of students’ bodies supported the students who were arrested following violence at the Panjab University campus on April 11. The JAC also claimed that students were “instigated to pelt stones”.

The committee had called for a press conference on Thursday. However, they said that condemned stone-pelting, adding that it was not the right way to register a protest.

The leaders clarified that Students For Society (SFS) was still a part of the JAC — most arrested students belong to the SFS.

Leaders from National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), Students Organization of India (SOI) and Indian National Students Organization (INSO) were present at the press conference.

On Tuesday, stone-pelting had taken place during a fee hike protest, which resulted in injuries to 22 cops and arrest of over 60 students.