2.0 will release on April 14, 2018: Rajinikanth tells fans

Superstar Rajinikanth on the fifth day of his six-day interaction with fans at Raghavendra marriage hall opened up about the delay in the release of his magnum opus 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran, being directed by Shankar.

Talking about the film, Rajini told his fans: “You won’t find another movie like 2.0. There will be even more expensive films but content-wise 2.0 is very fresh and unique. It’ll be remembered like how Chandralekha is talked about even today.”

#Breaking #2Point0 to release now on 14th April 2018 @superstarrajini just announced — Amit Dadhich (@amit12354) December 30, 2017

He also said that the film’s release got postponed due to the exhaustive CG work and AR Rahman re-recording. The final output with the graphics has to be seen before the final date of release can be locked. It is, therefore, postponed from January to April 14, 2018.

Rajinikanth also spoke about Pa Ranjith’s Kaala, in which he said he will be seen in a very different dimension. Kaala marks Rajini’s second time collaboration with Ranjith after Kabali.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth hinted that he will announce his decision on his political ambition on December 31. Even though he kept his speech very shot, he earned rousing response from his fans for his words. “There’s been so much speculation about my political entry. I will announce my decision on December 31. I’m not new to politics. I have been reluctant because I’m aware of the losses one has to incur in this journey. You need carefulness and strategy to enter the politics. When the time comes to step into the battlefield, you have to win,” he said.

