Baahubali 2: Has SS Rajamouli’s film already made Rs 500 crore before release?

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 just got bigger than your wildest imagination. If reports are to be believed, 2017’s biggest, and the most anticipated film, Baahubali: The Conclusion could have already raked in a mammoth Rs 500 crore even before its release from the sale of the film’s theatrical and satellite rights.

Baahubali : The Conclusion, sequel to one of 2015’s biggest hits Baahubali: The Beginning, will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, and is scheduled to release on April 28 this year. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

A tweet by South Indian film industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, on Wednesday has sent shockwaves among both fans and industry watchers. The bulk of the bookings (Rs 134.47 crore) for the film, suggests that tweet, are from Telugu speaking areas (West Godavari, east Godavari, Nellore, Guntur, Uttarandhra, Krishna, Rayalaseema and Nizam), and the Hindi rights have gone for a whopping Rs 120 crore.

The satellite rights, too, have gone for high prices. The Hindi dubbed version, which has been picked by Sony TV Network, have gone for Rs 51 crore, the highest ever the network has paid for a regional film for television screening, says the Indian Express report.

The Telugu rights have gone for Rs 26 crore, but the details of the Tamil and Malayalam rights are still not known. Interestingly, the satellite rights of all versions of Baahubali: The Beginning had fetched Rs 45 crore, reports Indian Express.

Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB. pic.twitter.com/TdN3DfWqJA — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2017

Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in 2015, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, and went on to mint over Rs 600 crore worldwide. Baahubali 1 became the first South Indian film, dubbed in Hindi, to collect Rs 100 crore at the Bollywood box office. The epic saga of two feuding brothers, both fighting for the crown, had a pan-India appeal. Rajamouli claimed that his story was inspired from the tales from the epic Mahabharata.

Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah. Above all, it will answer that question everyone is asking since then: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?

