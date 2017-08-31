Excited about sharing screen space with actors like Arvind Swami, Indrajith: Aathmika

Actor Aathmika has signed her second Tamil film Naragasooran. Basking in the success of her maiden Tamil outing Meesaya Murukku, she says the second film is as important as ones first.

“I’m glad I’ll be working with big stars in my second film. While my first film might have become a hit, I believe the second film is also as important as Meesaya Murukku. I’m thrilled about this opportunity,” said Aathmika.

Directed by Karthick Naren, the film stars Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran and Sundeep Kishan.

“To be sharing screen space with seasoned actors like Arvind Swami and Indrajith so early on in my career means a lot. It’s a performance-oriented role and Karthick believed in my potential and gave me this offer,” she said.

The film goes on the floors from September 15 in Ooty.

Aathmika plays one of the leading ladies.

