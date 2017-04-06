Kamal Haasan: I can learn the art of money making from my brother Rajinikanth

At the memorial meet of Kamal Hasan’s elder brother Chandra Hasan, Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his concern about his good friend’s huge loss.

“Whatever little money Kamal had made is mainly due to his elder brother Chandra Hasan. Even, the current generation actors have made enough money but Kamal doesn’t bother much. Don’t know how he is going to handle things without Chandra brother”, said a worried Rajinikanth.

Read more

“Only his two brothers, Chandra and Charu can candle Kamal’s anger. He is the angriest person, I’ve ever met in my life”, added Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth also wished good health to Charu and asked him to care of the Vishwaroop actor. Later, while addressing the media, Kamal said, “I’ve many brothers like Rajinikanth, can learn the art of money making and filmmaking from them”.

Read more

On his brother Chandra Hasan, Kamal said, “I can’t stop talking about my brother Chandra, he considered me as his own son. Talking about his noble qualities can’t be restricted to this memorial meet, would remember him forever. They way he handled people with great respect is incredible, he never appointed a maid to wash his clothes, he is a great cook.”