Mahesh Babu, SJ Suryah opt for green tea over smoking, drinking in Spyder

Spyder, Mahesh Babu’s spy thriller which releases on September 27, has decided to do things differently. The actors have consciously decided and shot scenes without smoking or drinking.

To establish the cool quotient of grey or edgy characters, it is a standard practice among filmmakers to show them drinking or puffing. It helps establish a larger-than-life image. In Spyder, however, neither Mahesh Babu nor SJ Suryah will be shown with cigarettes or liquor in the film, reports Times of India.

The antagonist Suryah will actually be shown having green tea.

Correspondingly, there will no need to have ‘statutory warning’ for the film. The producers have reportedly applied for removal of the warning ads before the film and during the interval.

Spyder is an upcoming spy thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. Apart from Mahesh Babu and SJ Suryah, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Made at a lavish budget of Rs 150 crore, Spyder deals with biological terrorism.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the tunes and the first single -- Boom Boom Bam Bam -- was released on August 3 and was well received. The second song, Haali Haali is a folk number sung by Brijesh Tripati Shandilya along with melody queen Harini and Jogi Sunitha.

Spyder marks the first time collaboration of Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil this Dussehra.

