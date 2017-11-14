Nandi Awards 2014-16: Kamal Haasan, K Raghavendar Rao and Rajinikanth win the NTR Award
The Andhra Pradesh government announced the Nandi State Awards winners for 2014, 2015 and 2016 on Tuesday. Here are the winners.regional movies Updated: Nov 14, 2017 18:32 IST
The Government of Andhra Pradesh announced the Nandi State Award winners for 2014, 2015, and 2016 on November 14. The NTR Award was bestowed upon Kamal Haasan, K Raghavendar Rao and Rajinikanth in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Directors SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinivas won the BN Reddy Award.
Naga Chaitanya won the award in the Best Supporting actor category in 2014 for Manam. Allu Arjun won under Best Character actor category for his role in Rudhramadevi in 2015. As expected, Baahubali made a clean sweep in 2015. Ramya Krishnan won the Best Supporting actress award for her role as Sivagami and Rana Daggubati won the Best Villain award for portraying Bhallaladeva.
The Nandi State Film Awards in total hands out awards in 64 categories for films, theatre and television mediums. The state government had stalled announcing the awards since 2014. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, this announcement comes as a move to relocate the Telugu film industry to Andhra Pradesh capital Amravati. It was decided that November 14, will be the point of initiation for development of the film industry in the state.
The same report also stated that chairman Ambica Krishna, MLA and Best actor for 2014 Nandamuri Balakrishna will meet chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to finalise the date for award ceremony.
#NandiAwards 2014 https://t.co/wQJYZwe32J— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 14, 2017
Film #Legend
Actor #NBK
Director Boyapati
Actress @yoursanjali
Music @anuprubens
Villain @IamJagguBhai
Supporting Actor @chay_akkineni
Supporting Actress @LakshmiManchu
Debut Director #ChandooMondeti
Cinematographer Sai Sriram
Best Actor:
2014 - Nandamuri Balakrishna for Legend
2015 - Mahesh Babu for Srimanthudu
2016 - Junior NTR for Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage
#NandiAwards 2015 https://t.co/1k30FgdzpT— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 14, 2017
Film #Baahubali
Actor @urstrulyMahesh
Director @ssrajamouli
Actress #Anushka
Music @mmkeeravaani
Villain @RanaDaggubati
Supporting Actor Posani
Supporting Actress @meramyakrishnan
Debut Director #NagAshiwn
Cinematographer @DOPSenthilKumar
Best Actress
2014 - Anjali for Geetanjali
2015 - Anushka Shetty for Rudhramadevi
2016 - Ritu Varma for Pelli Choopulu
#NandiAwards 2016 https://t.co/pyFFoZ8GPU— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) November 14, 2017
Film #PelliChoopulu
Actor @tarak9999
Director #SatishVegesna
Actress @riturv
Music @mmkeeravaani
Villain @AadhiOfficial
Supporting Actor @Mohanlal
SupportingActress @JSKapoor1234
DebutDirector @kalyankrishna_k
Cinematographer SameerReddy
Best Film
2014 - Legend
2015 - Baahubali
2016 - Pelli Choopulu
Follow @htshowbiz for more