Nandi Awards 2014-16: Kamal Haasan, K Raghavendar Rao and Rajinikanth win the NTR Award

The Government of Andhra Pradesh announced the Nandi State Award winners for 2014, 2015, and 2016 on November 14. The NTR Award was bestowed upon Kamal Haasan, K Raghavendar Rao and Rajinikanth in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. Directors SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinivas won the BN Reddy Award.

Naga Chaitanya won the award in the Best Supporting actor category in 2014 for Manam. Allu Arjun won under Best Character actor category for his role in Rudhramadevi in 2015. As expected, Baahubali made a clean sweep in 2015. Ramya Krishnan won the Best Supporting actress award for her role as Sivagami and Rana Daggubati won the Best Villain award for portraying Bhallaladeva.

The Nandi State Film Awards in total hands out awards in 64 categories for films, theatre and television mediums. The state government had stalled announcing the awards since 2014. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, this announcement comes as a move to relocate the Telugu film industry to Andhra Pradesh capital Amravati. It was decided that November 14, will be the point of initiation for development of the film industry in the state.

The same report also stated that chairman Ambica Krishna, MLA and Best actor for 2014 Nandamuri Balakrishna will meet chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to finalise the date for award ceremony.

Best Actor:

2014 - Nandamuri Balakrishna for Legend

2015 - Mahesh Babu for Srimanthudu

2016 - Junior NTR for Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage

Best Actress

2014 - Anjali for Geetanjali

2015 - Anushka Shetty for Rudhramadevi

2016 - Ritu Varma for Pelli Choopulu

Best Film

2014 - Legend

2015 - Baahubali

2016 - Pelli Choopulu

