Siddharth confirms there’ll be a sequel to his horror film Aval

Actor-producer Siddharth’s latest horror outing Aval has impressed audiences and critics alike. Over the weekend, the film witnessed increased footfalls and this in turn resulted in more shows across Tamil Nadu. As is the norm with most horror films, Aval, too, ends with a hint about a sequel. Siddharth has also confirmed that they plan to make the second part in the franchise. In a report by Deccan Chronicle, Siddharth was quoted, “Generally, successful films will only have sequels. This film has turned out to be hit, and we will indeed make a sequel of Aval.” He had also confirmed that Andrea Jeremiah will be part of the sequel.

The film has earned unanimous praise for its sound design and high technical standards. According to Siddharth, Richard Kind, popular sound designer from Christopher Nolan’s films, has raved about the sound design in Aval. Siddharth took to Twitter to reveal the news — “The great Richard King (Nolan’s sound designer) has sent congrats to the sound team of Aval. What a moment!”. Directed by Milind Rau, a former associate of Mani Ratnam, and co-written by Siddharth, the film also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

The film has been dubbed in Telugu as Gruham and as The House Next Door in Hindi. Both the versions are slated for release this week. In its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, the film is said to have registered one of the best openings in Siddharth’s career. It has to be seen if Aval can garner the same kind of reception from Telugu and Hindi audiences as well.

