The Ghazi Attack character look: Rana, Taapsee take on the naval get-up

Actor Rana Daggubati recently released the first look of the principle characters from the upcoming war-at-sea drama The Ghazi Attack.

The four main characters – Lt Commander Arjun Varma (Rana), Ananya (Taapsee Pannu), Captain Rann Vijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and Executive officer Devaraj (Atul Kulkarni) are introduced. All the posters, washed in marine blue, mirror the uncertainty and the dogged determination of the team. There is a look of despondency on Taapsee’s face, who plays a Bangladeshi refugee in the film. All the characters sport naval gear including Taapsee’s character.

The film is inspired by the sinking of Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi, ahead of the 1971 Indo-Pak war near the eastern coast of India by Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Rajput. It is partially based on debutant director Sankalp’s own book Blue Fish.

Touted to be ‘India’s first war-at-sea film’, The Ghazi Attack has major parts of the film shot indoors or under water.

