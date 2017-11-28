Vishwaroopam 2 goes back on floors, team resumes final week of shoot

After months of delay, the team of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Tamil spy thriller Vishwaroopam 2 on Monday finally resumed shooting the final schedule of the film. With just one week of shooting, the entire talkie portion of the film including the patchwork will be completed. A source from the film’s unit said that the makers are planning to release the film’s trailer by next month and release the audio by year end.

Even though shot as a single film, due to its length, Vishwaroopam was planned to be released in two parts. It follows the story of an Indian spy, played by Haasan himself, who befriends a notorious terrorist, played by Rahul Bose, and tries to bring down his empire. The first part was lauded for its high-octane action and taut screenplay. One of the highlights of the film was the scene where Haasan is seen transforming into a mean killing machine from an effervescent Kathak dancer. The second part, according to the source, will be more intense than the first as it’s loaded with action and will be highly emotional.

Also starring Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapoor, the film has music by Ghibran. Earlier this year, Rajesh Selva, long-time associate of Haasan, in a tweet confirmed that the project has been revived and all the pending work will be wrapped up soon. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Haasan will commence work on action-comedy Sabash Naidu, which was put on the back-burner after he suffered an injury last year, after the release of Vishwaroopam 2, which is most likely expected to hit the screens early next year.

