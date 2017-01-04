Want to see Madhavan as hunter? Wait for Sarkunam’s film then

Madhavan will soon play a hunter in Tamil director Sarkunam’s yet-to-be titled film. The movie will be shot in the jungles of Thailan.

Madhavan will also be penning dialogues for the Hindi edition of the film -- which will go on the floors soon after the actor wraps up his shoot for Vikram-Veda, which is currently underproduction on the outskirts of Chennai.

Madhavan, who grew up in Jamshedpur, has excellent Hindi language skills.

Who can forget Madhavan in Kannathil Muthamittal?

Language was one reason why a great actor like Kamal Hassan could never fit into Hindi cinema. And so many others from southern India as well.

From the chocolate-boy in Mani Ratnam’s unforgettable Alaipayuthey to Kannathil Muthamittal (where he is the father of a little Sri Lankan refugee girl he adopts), Madhavan’s versatility knows no bounds. As the years rolled by, this only became more apparent. We saw this in 3 Idiots – where he is a meek son whose passion to be a wildlife photographer sees the end of a dark tunnel until his friends step in to help him.

In Vettai, he amazed us with a brilliant turn in his character – from a cowardly cop under the shadows of his brother to an epitome of courage and conviction.

Madhavan was excellent as a boxing coach in Irudhi Suttru.

He excelled again in Tanu Weds Manu and Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi).In the first, he is a sophisticated doctor, who does not lose his cool and dignity even when a gun is pointed at him. In the second, he is a disillusioned and much chastised boxer who finds a new meaning to his devastated life when he chances upon a fisher-girl with a latent potential.

Now, in Vikram Veda (culled from the folklore, Vikramathithan Vedhalam and inspired by Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can), Madhavan plays a cop and Vijay Sethupathi (another very interesting actor from Tamil cinema) a gangster.