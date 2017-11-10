Roger Federer sweeps ATP World Tour Awards

World number two Roger Federer has been rewarded for his stellar performance this season as he walked away with three honours, including the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award, at the ATP World Tour Awards ceremony at the London Tower.

In addition to being named the winner of the Stefan Edberg sportsmanship award, the Swiss tennis maestro also scooped ATP fans’ favourite for a 15th straight year as well as voted by fellow players as the Comeback Player of the Year.

READ | Rafael Nadal confident of being fully fit at ATP Finals in London

Though Kevin Anderson, Filip Krajinovic, Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Janko Tipsarevic made the shortlist for the Comeback Player of the Year gong, along with Federer and world number one Rafael Nadal, it was the latter who took the honours.

It should be noted that this is the 13th time and seventh year in a row that Federer has been recognised with the Sportsmanship Award, while it is the first time he has won the Comeback Award, the ATP website reported.

READ | Leander Paes-Purav Raja enter quarters, Divij Sharan out of Knoxville Challenger

Federer, who chose to sit out the second half of 2016 in order to recover fully from his knee surgery as well as a back problem, made a stunning return to rise to No. 2 in the ATP Rankings.

He went on to clinch seven titles during his comeback campaign, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 19-time Grand Slam Champion will now play in the next week’s ATP Tour Finals in London.

READ | US Tennis team aims to snap 17-year drought in Fed Cup final vs Belarus

Federer has been named in the Boris Becker group, alongside world number three Alexander Zverev, Croatian player Marin Cilic and Jack Sock of United States.

The season-ending tournament will begin on Sunday and concludes on November 19 at London’s O2 Arena.