Bigg Boss 10: Breaking norms, Salman Khan tells housemates of Om Puri’s death

It was a special episode on Friday with Salman Khan taking the stage for an early weekend special. After a chaotic episode on Thursday that ended with Om Swamiji being kicked out of the show, Salman made an early entry.

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode:

Salman slams Swamiji



Talking about Om’s attitude towards Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge, Salman condemned the incident and said it was pathetic that he continued in the show for so long. He also said he does not want to see Swamiji ever again.

Salman slams Bani



Salman questioned Bani for being irresponsible during the entire Swamiji fiasco and for breaking the basic rules of the house like not wearing a mike. He also said she was very close to becoming the next captain of the house but she lost because she broke the rules. Bani got angry and said her actions were justified. Bani started crying and Salman asked Bani to stay strong and not get bothered by people like Swami Om.

Salman is sad over Om Puri’s death, a friend died in Istanbul attack



Contrary to usual tradition on Bigg Boss, Salman Khan told the housemates that Bollywood actor Om Puri died on Friday morning. He also revealed that he lost a friend in the recent Istanbul terror attack.

Manu upset with Manveer for going to Bani



Later in the day, Manu Punjabi got angry with Manveer Gujjar when he went up to Bani and started convincing her to wear the mike and consoled her after Salman chided her.

