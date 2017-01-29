Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi quits show, walks away with Rs 10 lakh

The Bigg Boss season 10 finale may be just hours away but the surprises don’t seem to end. One of the four finalists, Manu Punjabi is said to have quit the show on Saturday and walked away with Rs 10 lakh.

According to reports in Indian Express and India Today, all four finalists, Manu, Lopamudra Raut, Bani Judge and Manveer Gujjar, were offered the sum to quit the show before the finale. Manu decided to take the offer, considering his chances to winning against Bani or Manveer were slight.

Last year, in season 9, Kishwer Merchant was also made to quit the show with a sum of Rs 15 lakh and Prince Narula ended up winning the season.

Now, the final three contestants in fray are Lopa, Bani and Manveer. They are fighting for the prize money of Rs 40 lakh which was Rs 1 crore at the beginning of the season. The many tasks and penalties incurred on the contestants reduced the prize money to two-fifth of its original sum.

The finale will be a star-studded affair with performances by host Salman Khan and special guest actor Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam who will be coming on the popular show to promote their recently-released movie Kaabil. Hrithik and Yami will dance with the finalists inside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman will perform to his hit songs Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants of this season — Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash — who will perform not only on-stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

