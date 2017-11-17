Bigg Boss 11: Hina, Bandgi, Benafsha turn up the heat as they dance inside the pool

Bigg Boss decides to turn up the heat inside the house on Friday and the housemates get to perform pool dance on tonight’s episode!

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the show, everyone is seen getting into the pool and grooving to the song, Paaniwala Dance. While Arshi Khan decides to wear a sari before she jumps in, Benafsha Soonawala and Bandgi Kalra are seen in bikinis inside the pool. According to a Bollywoodlife report, Hina Khan also dons a bikini for her pool dance.

Priyank Sharma and Puneesh Sharma are seen happily enjoying with Bandgi and Benafsha in the video.

The #BB11 housemates have fun in the pool grooving to 'Paani Waala Dance'! Watch them tonight at 10:30 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2Ip30bxwgy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 17, 2017

Later, the contenders for the captaincy task need to preserve water in glass bowls provided for the purpose. The contenders, Bandgi and Puneesh, are not allowed to go to the restroom or the smoking room during the task.

Catch all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 11 here

Follow @htshowbiz for more