Bigg Boss 11: It was real romance with Puneesh Sharma, says Bandgi Kalra after eviction

Bandgi Kalra is very much in love with Puneesh Sharma, she says, and her ouster from the Bigg Boss house means there is an unbreachable wall — unless he soon gets ousted, too — between herself and true love.

Bandgi, who just got voted out of the reality show Bigg Boss 11, shares that she is missing Puneesh terribly. “We weren’t faking our relationship for the show,” she says about her fellow inmate. “It’s not possible with a format like Bigg Boss, where you don’t know what’s in store for you next. You can pretend for the first few days, but definitely can’t continue,” she tells us, minutes after her eviction.

But what about her family, especially her brother Vasu Klara, saying that their love affair was a game plan just to survive in Bigg Boss? “I’m yet to find out more about it once I speak with my family. But I will definitely explain things to them,” she replies.

For Puneesh, it was love at first sight, but Bandgi took her time. In fact, Puneesh knew that Bandgi was someone else’s girlfriend and came to know about her through a common friend. However, they met for the first time on Bigg Boss. Asked about her ex-boyfriend, TV producer Dennis Nagpal, Bandgi is quick to add, “We broke up a long time back and I don’t want to give that person so much importance in my life. The reason I spoke to him was Bigg Boss but I can’t reveal much about that.”

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra on Bigg Boss 11.

Talking about her journey so far, Bandgi says that her Bigg Boss experience was wonderful. “I’d love to go back to the show as a wild card entry, 200 per cent if Puneesh is there, and 100 per cent if he isn’t. The show has changed my life completely,” she says, adding that she was not expecting to get evicted so soon. “Everyone was thinking Luv [Tyagi] would go. His luck is too strong, but then how long will he survive with his luck? Aur agar Luv yeh season jeet gaya toh (show host) Salman Khan will also be in shock, like the rest of us. (Laughs)”

.@BeingSalmanKhan hue Puneesh Sharma ke behaviour se naraaz. Watch what happens next only on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/QLR5b7jxvn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 2, 2017

So, who deserves to win the show? “Vikas [Gupta] and Shilpa [Shinde] are playing well. Given the way they are conducting themselves, I think they might win Bigg Boss. Luv, Arshi [Khan] and Hina [Khan] definitely should not win. Luv is not doing anything and the other two are selfish and too much about themselves. I am also disappointed with Hiten’s [Tejwani] behaviour. He is the senior-most contestant in the house, yet most of the time, he decides not to take a stand. It seems he is just chilling,” says Bandgi.

‘I am open to acting offers. In fact, this was something that was on my mind for long’ — Bandgi Kalra

Bandgi, a software engineer by profession, is now looking at a career in showbiz. “I am open to acting offers. In fact, this was something that was on my mind for long,” she says. “And I also wanted to be on Bigg Boss. I must add that the show is incomplete without Salman Khan — he is a fabulous host and is totally responsible for its popularity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more