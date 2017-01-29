Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar: I let other opponents make mistakes in tasks

He entered the reality show Bigg Boss season 10 as the owner of a dairy farm but Manveer Gurjar has come out of the show as the winner.

Talking about how he changed his attitude from a short tempered man to a rational and patient man, Gurjar says, “When I went inside I changed completely. I was short tempered initially and people were really scared and Salman (Khan) also pointed out that thing. I thought if I am going to stay in the house with the same attitude as I was outside the house, then I won’t be able to stay in the game.”

He adds, “Then I decided to go on the backfoot and tried that the other contestants make mistakes in a task or behaviour. That is what I did. I played more with my heart than my mind.”

Gurjar has expressed his love for a well-groomed beard multiple times on the show,which was on air for 105 days. However, the show’s production team decided to give him a makeover and trimmed his hair. The reality show winner confesses that it did not go down well with him.

“A couple of days back they had a grooming session and the stylists cut my hair and beard on their own. I was so angry at them and had they met me outside the house, I would have given it back to them. However, I knew that that it was the show’s decision, so I did not react. Now when I go home, I am going to grow my beard again and groom it my way,” he says.

Gurjar, entered the house as one of the commoners but eventually developed a huge fan following for himself. He confesses that his confidence was built by guest celebrities showing support for him on weekends.

“I kept asking myself that at what point should I feel that I can win the show. After getting to know from guest celebrities like Sonakshi (Sinha) and Shraddha (Kapoor) that I am their favourite, I gained some confidence that I too have made a difference,” says Gurjar, who is a resident of Noida, UP.

The celebrity now wants to go back and have Kadhi Chawal made by her mother.

“I missed my family all this while and if there is anything I missed the most, it was home cooked meals. I want to go back home and eat maa ke haath ke bane kadhi chawal,” he says.

Does he plan to do enter the world of acting?

“I haven’t thought about acting in television shows or films, but if something comes my way and my talent matches it, then I might do it,” he says.

