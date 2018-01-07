 Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington kicked out of bar, captured on video being drunk and disorderly | tv | Hindustan Times
Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington kicked out of bar, captured on video being drunk and disorderly

Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington was captured on video behaving in a disorderly manner at a New York City bar on Saturday, which resulted in him being kicked out.

tv Updated: Jan 07, 2018 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Kit Harington didn’t bend the knee.
Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington was captured on video behaving in a disorderly manner at a New York City bar on Saturday, which resulted in him being kicked out. The video was posted online by TMZ on Saturday.

The report quotes a source as saying that Harington, who plays the kind-hearted warrior Jon Snow on HBO’s hit fantasy series, was banging on the pool table and getting in people’s faces.

At one point in the video, two men come over to escort Harington out of the bar. The report goes on to say that Harington returned after being told to leave, and subsequently had to be dragged out.

A person who was present at the bar posted an Instagram video story of Harington present at the bar, and said that he later passed out on the floor.

People on Twitter had mixed reactions. While one person recounted their own story of how rudely they were treated by Harington, another wondered why the patrons at the bar didn’t help him and instead sold him out to a tabloid.

You can see Harington in Game of Thrones’ final season, scheduled to begin airing in 2019.

