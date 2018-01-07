Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington kicked out of bar, captured on video being drunk and disorderly

Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington was captured on video behaving in a disorderly manner at a New York City bar on Saturday, which resulted in him being kicked out. The video was posted online by TMZ on Saturday.

The report quotes a source as saying that Harington, who plays the kind-hearted warrior Jon Snow on HBO’s hit fantasy series, was banging on the pool table and getting in people’s faces.

At one point in the video, two men come over to escort Harington out of the bar. The report goes on to say that Harington returned after being told to leave, and subsequently had to be dragged out.

Kit Harington drunk in a New York bar. pic.twitter.com/6oFcWXLhmg — Harry (@harry_j17) January 6, 2018

A person who was present at the bar posted an Instagram video story of Harington present at the bar, and said that he later passed out on the floor.

People on Twitter had mixed reactions. While one person recounted their own story of how rudely they were treated by Harington, another wondered why the patrons at the bar didn’t help him and instead sold him out to a tabloid.

Kit Harington is miserable classless dick. I met him over a month ago in Belfast and nicely asked him for a picture, he cursed at me viciously in the streets so much so people turned around. Please expose him. It really hurt me that a celeb was so mean to me. — Bruhhski (@Bruhhskii) January 6, 2018

If I met up with Jon Snow randomly at a bar and he was a drunk mess, I. Would. Help. Him. I. Would. Not. Sell. Him. Out. To. A. Tabloid. #KitHarington — a complete unknown (@squaltermann) January 6, 2018

Once I got kicked out of a bar like kit harington, because I took too many drinks, once I passed out and I woke up in my friend’s clothes, once I started crying because I was sad about my life and then vomited. WHO ARE YOU ALL TO JUDGE HIM? pic.twitter.com/VYETSfJ3RO — Cami (@acgontargaryen) January 6, 2018

You can see Harington in Game of Thrones’ final season, scheduled to begin airing in 2019.

