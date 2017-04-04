Has Sony given a month’s ultimatum to Kapil Sharma to increase TRPs?

Kapil Sharma could be staring at bigger troubles coming his way soon. Struggling to keep his flock together, after his much talked about fight with team member Sunil Grover, reports suggest that the superstar of small screen has been asked to raise the TRPs of The Kapil Sharma Show, which he hosts. Sony, the channel which airs the popular chat show, has asked Kapil to come up with better gigs to raise the viewership.

Quoting a source, a report in The Times Of India suggests that Sharma has been given a month’s time to prove his worth and high remuneration. If things don’t improve, then the channel might take the show off-air. This isn’t an easy task as the other key members of Kapil Sharma’s formidable crew have decided to part ways with him.

Apart from Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also fetched a lot of TRPs for the show.

Though Sharma is trying his best to sustain the momentum, new comedians have failed to lift up the spirit of the fans.