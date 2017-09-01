Kapil Sharma confirms show off air: Can’t ignore my health, will come back with full force

TV star Kapil Sharma, who has been going through a rough phase in his life, will not be seen on TV for some time as his hit show - The Kapil Sharma Show - has been pulled down. A day after a channel spokesperson confirmed news of the show going off air, the comedian-actor has given the reason behind the decision - he is unwell.

“Yes, I am just going to rest for some days. It is just a drop of a few episodes because I cannot ignore my health at this stage when my movie is also going to release and the coming schedule is going to be more hectic. I will come back with full force. I am thankful to the channel that they allowed me and did not put any pressure,” Kapil told Pinkville.

Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar during a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday, March 05, 2016. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)

“Kapil is suffering from blood pressure issues and stress, which is affecting his work. The decision to take a break from shooting fresh episodes was taken mutually between Kapil and the channel,” a source close to the show had told Hindustan Times.

“Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to this, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However, once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery,” an official spokesperson from the channel said.

Sony plans to re-run old episodes of the The Kapil Sharma Show for the time being, with a change in the timing.

“From the coming weekend, our other comedy show, The Drama Company (starring Krushna Abhishek, one of the main rivals of Kapil Sharma) will be on air at 9pm, and The Kapil Sharma Show’s re-run episodes will be aired at 8pm,” the source from the channel added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more