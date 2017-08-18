Oviya is not returning to Bigg Boss Tamil, her fans heartbroken. Watch video

Nobody in the history of Tamil television must have earned the kind of love and respect Oviya owned through her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil. When she chose to exit the show couple of weeks back, it broke a million hearts. But her fans, or should we say Oviya Army, were hopeful she would return to the show through wild card entry. However, in her latest selfie video shared on Thursday evening, Oviya confirmed she is not returning to the show, much to the disappointment of her fans. She also shed light on her highly speculated relationship with Aarav, her new hair cut and the road ahead for her.

She explained that she really fell in love with Aarav, and hers is true love and she is confident that she will win it back. She also requested her fans to not hate Julie and Shakti -- two contestants who were recently evicted from the show and were known for cornering Oviya. “I understand how it feels to be cornered, but I don’t want my fans to corner Julie and Shakti. It’s humane to make mistakes and I’m no different. I’m not perfect either, so please don’t corner them. I don’t want such fans who will corner others.”

After her exit from the show, she said she enjoyed some time off in Kerala with her family. Quashing rumours that she got a new hair cut as part of a medical treatment, she clarified she donated her hair to a wig brand who approached her to endorse their support to empower cancer patients. She said she understands the pain of cancer patients, as her mother too fought cancer. On a concluding note, she told her fans to look forward to seeing her on the silver screen soon.

