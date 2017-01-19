 Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Choice Award for Quantico! Watch her wiggle | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Choice Award for Quantico! Watch her wiggle

tv Updated: Jan 19, 2017 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Priyanka Chopra accepts the award for Favourite TV Drama Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

Priyanka Chopra won a People’s Choice Award for Favourite Dramatic TV Actress for her performance in the hit show Quantico.

“I’m really happy being a ‘drama queen’ if this is how it’s done!” she said as she received the award.

Congratulating her fellow nominees - Ellen Pompeo, Taraji P Henson, Viola Davis and Kerry Washington - Priyanka said that they were the reason she joined TV, while her Baywatch co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson applauded from the crowd.

“Thank you to all you of you,” she said, referring to ‘the People’. “Thank you for accepting me.”

She ended her speech with an endearing ‘wiggle’ and blamed it on her recent concussion.

This is Priyanka’s second People’s Choice Award. Quantico airs on Mondays on the network ABC in the US, and on Star World in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<