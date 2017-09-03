Sana Amin Sheikh: Child actors lose their innocence after working in TV shows

Actor Sana Amin Sheikh, who has been part of 10 shows in her eight year career, says she is glad to be working with a child actor in her new show Bhootu. “I have never worked with kids for a longer duration in a show. In my new show, the kid, Arshiya Mukherjee, is the central character, and we interact a lot on and off the camera. Child actors lose their innocence after working in TV shows as they are exposed to limelight, fame and money. They are professional and can handle people as they are trained by their parents. I can’t relate to such kids but my co-star is an exception thankfully. She is a doll,” says the actor.

Interestingly, Sana herself started her career as a child actor in Hasratein in 1995 and as an adult, she began acting since 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life. “When I was a kid, I was shy and timid as I hadn’t been exposed to the world or media. Today, kids talk with the media easily.”

Sana is glad that her career has progressed well over the years, and she has been appreciated for many of her roles. “Three shows are close to my heart. When I did Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, many people thought it was my first show (laughs). The role of a 17-year-old girl married to a 70-year-old man got a lot of appreciation. Gustakh Dil that ran for two years was my longest running show. I loved the character of Lajjo, who was innocent and vibrant yet strong. Next was Krishnadasi where I made a lot of friends on the sets, which is unusual for me. I believe that on sets, I am there to work, and not make friends. The story was different during this particular show, and I learnt to dance as well on the show. I choose my characters carefully because I don’t want to be a furniture in a show, or do typical saas-bahu roles. I want to add my own element in every role.”

The actor, who got married last year to director, is “feeling settled” in life but says, “I wouldn’t recommend marriage to people (laughs). Take your time before you get married and spend time with each other. Once you feel that now, your only goal is to have kids, then get married. I realised this after I got married (laughs). My husband and I are two very young people, who are pursuing our own dreams.”

